Deadline Wednesday for standard shipping rates with USPS- If you want your items to arrive before Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to let you know about some shipping deadlines. Wednesday is a big deadline for those sending gifts or letters. That's because it's the last day for standard shipping rates with the post office.

That means if you ship after Wednesday the 18th, it’s going to cost you more if you want items to arrive before Christmas. The post office says the earlier you send it, the better.

I met with some people dropping off packages at the Rockrimmon post office. Everyone I talked to yesterday was happy to avoid lines. That’s because they showed up early- at opening time.

Denise Anderson says “I came yesterday to mail one little package and it was the line was almost back to the door and that was about 10 o’clock so I thought well I’ll come early this morning and there was only one lady in front of me and she had just finished so it was very quick.”

If you want your items to arrive before Christmas and you miss Wednesday's deadline, it’s okay. You’ll just have to pay for priority service. The cutoff date is the 19th for priority mail and the 21st for priority express. That’s coming up on Saturday.

Another tip to avoid the lines at the post office is scheduling free pickups.





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse