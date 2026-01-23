ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — It was another record breaking year for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2025.

"As we went through the year, we knew we were on record pace, but when we finalized the numbers, even myself, I was kind of shocked by the outcome," said Special Agent in Charge with the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division David Olesky.

By the end of 2025, agents had seized 6.7 million fentanyl pills in Colorado — 70% more than the year before.

"Have you ever seen, with any type of drug, an increase year over year, like that?" asked Danielle Kreutter.

Denver7

"Not like that, especially in this region. So certainly, both alarming and then something to be proud of, too for our agents that were taking it off," said Olesky.

With all those drugs off the streets, Denver7 wanted to know how that impacted fentanyl-related crimes.

"The number of cases that we're filing has gone down from years past here in just Arapahoe County," said Assistant District Attorney of the 18th Judicial District Ryan Brackley.

According to data available for 2025, which was the first year the district boundary changed to only include Arapahoe County, the DA's Office averaged about two dozen cases a month.

"We are focusing on the high-level distributors, on the high-level dealers," said Brackley.

DEA seizes record amount of fentanyl in Colorado

The DA's Office and DEA agree, while there seems to be progress, the work is far from over.

"In my opinion, it's all hands on deck. There's folks out there who might talk about, 'This is an addiction problem.' Yes, it is. There's some folks out there who might say, 'It's an education problem or criminal justice situation or judicial.' It is everything that we need," said Olesky.

One way the community can help be part of the solution is to have conversations about drug use with their loved ones.

"The community should be concerned. The community should see themselves as partners with law enforcement in terms of reporting these things and watching out for themselves, their family and their community," Brackley said.

The DEA has launched the Fentanyl Free America program, focused on raising awareness and providing support.

"Learn about fentanyl and have those conversations," Olesky said. "It doesn't have to be a tough conversation. It just can be: 'Don't take a pill that you don't know where it came from.' Something as simple as that might save your kid's life."