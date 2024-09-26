Day two of no school for Ellicott D22 because of sewer pump issues- what went wrong and who is fixing it

ELLICOTT, CO — Students and staff in the Ellicott School District are staying home again today for continued sewage problems.

All three Ellicott schools and the admin building are located on the same property. That's why the entire district has to shut down.

The superintendent of the district says it's because of continued sewage problems. He tells us the Ellicott utilities company is working on solutions right now and pointed us to their website.

That says no discharge or contamination has happened, and the problem is with the lift station. That's what connects the school district to the utilities wastewater system.

Ellicott Utilities also tells us both the primary and backup pumps on that lift station are out. Crews are working with the district as we speak for a repair.

We reached out to the superintendent this morning to see if after school activities are cancelled as well, and we're waiting to hear back. As soon as we do, we'll let you know.





