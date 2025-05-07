CSFD holding blood drive on Wednesday, the second of four scheduled this year

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is hosting its second quarterly blood drive for 2025 on Wednesday.

The department says the blood drive will help hospitals and blood banks in the Pikes Peak region treat patients.

You can sign up here for the drive, which will be taking place at Fire Station 19 between 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They will also use some of the blood donated on Wednesday for in-field use. CSFD is the only fire department in the state that has blood on hand during an emergency.

WATCH: Whole blood, the newest lifesaving tool for CSFD

The department says this practice helps in all areas of medical care because they treat someone in critical condition.

"We're doing something that we feel is a life-saving tool and we want to show that to our community and say, 'Hey, we can all partner together and you can donate blood and we can give that blood to save your brother or your sister or your mom,' and that's what really inspired us was that full circle approach," said Ashley Franco, Public Information Officer for CSFD.

