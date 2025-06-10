DENVER — We are officially in ozone season along the Front Range in Colorado.

To help keep families safe, the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG) Foundation launched new online maps that reveal current ozone levels across the state, based on data from air quality monitors. These maps highlight some surprising areas with elevated ozone levels, including popular outdoor locations.

Kirsten Schatz, a Clean Air Advocate with the CoPIRG Foundation, pointed out that popular sites like Chatfield State Park, Evergreen, South Table Mountain in Golden, Manitou Springs, and Boulder Reservoir can have high ozone levels.

“In recent years, our region has suffered from some of the worst ozone pollution in the entire country,” Schatz said. “This means our region is failing to meet national health based standards for ozone pollution, and we suffer the health consequences."

“Seeing the numbers in this way on a map makes it clear that there is too much ozone pollution, not only where we live and work, but also where we go to get away, to get outside, to exercise and to enjoy recreational activities, given the poor air quality in these places, on many summer days, spending time outdoors may actually do more harm than good,” she added.

Ozone is a gas that can cut down harmful radiation high up in the atmosphere. But at ground level, it can be really bad for your health and associated with asthma, lung damage and cardiovascular disease.

CoPIRG launches new online maps to reveal current ozone levels across the state

“One thing that is important to remember is the 300 plus days of sunshine that we get in Colorado is something that helps create this ozone,” Dr. Beth Gillespie with Denver Health said. “We know from a study done about nine or so years ago up in Boulder that the majority of ozone that we see in the front range comes from transportation and oil and gas pollution about equal contribution. And so even with that, we need sunlight to make those precursors turn into ozone. And so that's important to consider when we think about how to reduce the drivers of ozone that we are exposed to.”

So that means making some adjustments, especially on high ozone days, and thinking about air quality overall can help.

“Mowing the lawn, for instance, can significantly contribute to air pollution, especially on days when ozone levels are already high. Our air should be safer to breathe,” Dr. Gillespie said.

You can sign up for ozone alerts here with the state health department.

Especially on high ozone days, experts suggest staying indoors from noon to 8 p.m.

Exercising outside in the mornings when ozone levels can be lower and consider reducing the intensity so you don’t breath in as much ozone.

Another tip is to use public transportation and don’t leave car engines running when parked. Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers as well.