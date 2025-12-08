Connect for Health Colorado helps residents navigate healthcare premium increases before enrollment deadline

DENVER — Long COVID turned Chelsey Baker-Hauck's life upside down.

Five years later, this is her new normal: “I get all-day infusion for two days every two weeks of this IV immunoglobulin, which is like the immune systems of thousands of donors, basically pulled into an IV bag for me,” she said.

The treatment's price tag? $32,000 a month.

Add on several extra medications and her total monthly cost becomes $172,000.

“You could see where there's no way anybody but an ultra-wealthy person could afford this kind of medical care without insurance,” said Baker-Hauck.

Her health insurance premiums are about to double — jumping 101%.

She's one of approximately 225,000 Coloradans facing the same sticker shock in 2026.

Federal enhanced premium tax credits, which have been reducing costs since 2021, are expiring.

It’s leaving people like Chelsey, who count on this coverage, with some tough choices ahead.

“Really, the only way I can make up the difference in what I have to pay the premiums for the coming year is to cut out some of the medications that I pay out of pocket for and groceries,” she said.

Now, Connect For Health Colorado is hosting a series of enrollment events to help Coloradans weigh their options amid the changes.

In addition to these events, Connect for Health Colorado is offering individualized help through enrollment assistants as well as at enrollment centers throughout the state.

Servicios de la Raza, a Denver-based social services organization, met with clients on Saturday morning to help them understand their choices.

Healthcare Access Program Director Hilda Gonzalez told the Scripps News Group that many of their clients are expressing concerns over the higher cost.

“They are very worried about being able to get health insurance. Either they have a roof over their head or food on their table, or get health insurance because it's very expensive,” said Gonzalez.

Colorado's new Premium Assistance Program will help some people lower their monthly costs, but not everyone is eligible.

As a result, the Colorado Division of Insurance estimates around 75,000 Coloradans will end up without coverage next year.

“It’s a sad situation for us, seeing those faces of the people not being eligible to get that assistance,” said Gonzalez.

These aren't just financial decisions for people like Chelsey — they're about survival.

“The stress of dealing with the insurance and figuring out how to pay for my medical care is probably the number one stressor of my life. It's more stressful than the disease I have,” she said.

Open enrollment comes to an end on Jan. 15, 2026.

