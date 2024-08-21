Colorado student test scores inch closer to pre-pandemic levels but some still falling through the cracks

DENVER — Colorado student standardized test scores inched closer to pre-pandemic levels, but some students are still falling through the cracks, according to results released Tuesday by the state's Department of Education.

The 2024 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) test scores showed third through seventh grades had a higher percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on the math portion compared to last year. When it came to English language arts, third, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students all had slightly more students meeting or exceeding expectations.

The results revealed the largest test score gap was between those who are learning English as a new language and those who are not.

"Some of the children haven't been to school yet. So for some of them, this is a brand-new experience," said Stefany Ochoa, a paraprofessional at Wyatt Academy.

Ochoa arrived in Denver from Venezuela just two years ago. She leads a class of about 22 newcomer students who are in the process of learning English.

"They do find it difficult. But because they're young, they learn quicker," said Ochoa.

Only 6.3% of multilingual fifth-grade students met or exceeded expectations on the language arts test, according to the CMAS results. That's compared to 52.6% of students who are not English learners. That's a bigger gap than what's been reported in previous years.

"They have a tendency to lose focus when the teacher speaks in English because they don't understand," explained Ochoa.

For these students, the learning continues after school. Steps away at the nonprofit ViVe Wellness, newcomer students receive tutoring. They're also introduced to the lifestyle of a different country through games, sports and activities.

Ochoa said these students are adjusting to a new life, something that can't be measured on paper.

"It's been a beautiful experience because I get to hold them, hold them emotionally and culturally so they feel a part of... and not so isolated and separate from English-speaking children," said Ochoa.

School and district-level results will be released on Thursday, August 29.





