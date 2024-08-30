Colorado Springs Labor Day Liftoff 2024 parking is sold out- See other ways to get here and park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A big event that goes back decades is about to kick off in the heart of the springs. We're talking about the Colorado Springs Labor Day lift-off. Let me help you navigate all the road closures and the parking situation- There's going to be lots of road closures in the area around Memorial Park all weekend. Some of the major roads that will be closed around the park this weekend are Pikes Peak, Union, and Hancock.

Organizers of the event say all their parking sales are closed here at the park. No worries if you plan on attending though- I've been sorting through other possible options for you to get here. Pike Ride has several nearby spots to grab a bike and ride over here to Memorial Park. They're mostly located west of the park. I found out Pike Ride also has a free valet service to park your bike for you here.

Also, you could always try your luck parking in the neighborhoods around the park. Residents often sell space on their property for parking- just like we're seeing down in Pueblo at the state fair.

Yesterday I got a sneak peek at some of the balloons in Banning Lewis Ranch. It was an event for kids, and kids at heart like me, to get an up close and personal look at the action. Although the balloons didn't launch because of the rain, there was still lots to see. I met with some of you who plan on attending this weekend.

Jakquelyn Hanenkrat-Sullivan tells us "I've been to Labor Day liftoff last year, but I didn't get to see the flames so it was cool to see that happen." Angela Hanenkrat says "Unfortunately, we didn't see the balloons go up but there will be plenty of that to see this weekend!"

However you get here, give yourself some extra time and we'll see you at the 2024 Colorado Springs Labor Day Liftoff!





