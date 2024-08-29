Colorado Springs family homeless shelters seek expansions as need grows

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city's point-in-time (PIT) survey counted 12% more families experiencing homelessness this year than last.

The Pikes Peak Continuum of Care (PPCoC) surveyed people found to be experiencing homelessness one night in January.

The president & CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado told me he believes not all families were counted.

"Homeless families tend to hide really well," said Andy Barton. "Families have a lot of concerns around showing up as homeless, they worry they're going to lose their kids."

The Salvation Army told me the same thing.

"They may be sleeping on a couch or in a back room of someone's home so they're essentially homeless but they're not going to be on the street," said the El Paso County Coordinator, Nancy Ball.

The Salvation Army's temporary housing shelter in Colorado Springs holds 31 families but Ball said it's not enough to meet the need.

"[We're] receiving ten to 20 inquiries a day," said Ball. "It is a huge challenge because we are always sad to turn people away."

Ball said they plan to double capacity for families in need. "We are actively seeking resources to build a new shelter with increased capacity on our campus on Yuma street."

Barton said Catholic Charities is starting construction in September to open temporary housing for 24 families.

"Adding to the inventory of housing is even as a small step, as 24 units isn't a lot but it helps to make more spaces available for families to get in out of the cold," said Barton.

Barton said PIT showed twice as many families are getting into temporary shelters over last year. "We did a better job of getting 20-odd families off the streets and into shelter now the next step is to get them into housing."

Ball said more families are getting into permanent housing faster.

"Our shelter here is a 90-day program but our average family has a stay of 30 to 60 days and with the help of our case managers is finding stable housing within that time," said Ball.

Colorado Springs city leaders want the community's help and input in addressing homelessness. Click here to give your thoughts and ideas online before Sept. 2nd.





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers