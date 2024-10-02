College, trade school, certifications- Which higher education is right for you? Ask at college fair Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The biggest school district in Colorado Springs is trying to get more students to enroll in college. This comes at a time where we are seeing enrollment decline across the country. District 20 is hosting the free college fair on Wednesday.

Nearly 50 colleges and universities from across the country will be at the fair. It kicks off Wednesday at six pm and should last until about seven thirty. It will be held at Chinook Trail Middle School. It's open to any southern Colorado family, not just D20 students.

There are lots of possible options for students to explore - it's not just traditional colleges sharing information. Some of those fields are culinary, automotive, welding and even broadcasting. Organizers of the event tell me this is a great way to get more answers than you could by looking online.

"Many of the reps are alumni from those universities so they can speak directly to the experience they had they can talk about students who are at the college currently and give students an opportunity to kind of think about how they can picture themselves at an institution at a specific kind of school perhaps an estate they haven't thought about."

I did some research and found according to bestcolleges.com, that people who have higher education make one hundred and thirty percent more money than those who don't. Whichever route you want to take, Martin tells me there's something for everyone at the college fair Wednesday.





