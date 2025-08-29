City of Pueblo asks community for input on future transportation upgrades on the west side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is asking for the community's input on plans for major transportation upgrades on the west side of the city.

They say the plan includes upgrades to improve safety, accessibility, and connectivity.

There are two projects currently in the planning and design phase: The Sun Mountain Roadway Project and the West Side Bus Stop Rehabilitation Project.

City officials say that both projects aim to make it easier and safer to get around Pueblo's west side.

The Sun Mountain Roadway Project will create a new connection between 24th St and 31st St, including two roundabouts to improve traffic flow.

The West Side Bus Stop Rehabilitation Project will create approximately 67 new bus stops to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

City officials say that both projects are fully funded by $16.8 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Construction will begin in 2026 and is projected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Community members are encouraged to give their input by taking a brief online survey.

