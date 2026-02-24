Colorado Springs approves millions in federal grant funding to help tackle homelessness and affordability

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council approved federal grant funding for its homeless action plan that aims to address homelessness in the city.

The consent agenda item was approved and will use an estimated $4.8 million federal grant, dependent on the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) distribution amount.

The funding was approved when President Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, H.R. 7148, on February 3.

The money is given to communities across the country yearly to help support affordable housing, support services, and homelessness response. A total of $77.3 billion was approved for the various HUD programs.

The city plans to break this funding down into three different action items to address the issues of homelessness, affordability, and housing insecurity in the community.

When it comes to affordable housing, the City says it hopes to rehabilitate 90 homes, add 6 homes, and distribute rental assistance to 13 households. The goal is to help 3,000 people with housing stability, resilience services and emergency shelter.

In the past, we have spoken to Greg Morris, a homeless respite worker who's out on the streets almost daily, providing critical care.

He told News5 he feels the city is entitled to more money.

"This funding is predicated on the point in time count that we have every year, which, as a community, I'll be straightforward, we do a horrible job," said Morris. "It's not a direct comparison, but the city and county of Denver get 27 million per year based on their homeless count of around 12,000 that are on the streets."

The point-in-time survey tallies the number of homeless people in Colorado Springs. Last year's number was 1,800 people on the streets of Colorado Springs, but Morris believes the number is much higher.



The Biggest Misconception About the Annual Homeless Count, Point In Time Survey

The city council reviewed the homeless action plan a few weeks ago, and today they approved it. This section was part of the broader 2026 City Action Plan.

