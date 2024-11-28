'Certainly makes it easier' - Business owners react to temporary free parking promotion in Colorado Springs

The City of Colorado Springs wants more people to support small businesses on Saturday.

So, all city-owned parking garages, lots, and meters will be free, starting on Thanksgiving.

The special lasts through Saturday and is good in both downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

I wanted to know what business owners downtown think of the offer. I talked to several business owners who say they like the idea. Like Eric Kendzior. He’s the Artistic Director and Owner at Lady Godiva Hair and Nails.

We talked about how prices will go back up after this weekend, but he’s not worried. "It definitely encourages people to come downtown. I will say the regular time, though the regular parking doesn’t deter people from coming to shop downtown, but it certainly makes it easier for your folks to come downtown."

We told you about another parking promotion with the city. That will continue on Sundays through the end of the year. With that promotion, only garages and surface lots will continue to be free.

You’ll still have to pay for those meters after Saturday 11/30/24 though. Meter hours are Monday through Saturday from eight to eight and Sunday from one until eight.





