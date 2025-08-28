CDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Speeding Deaths in Colorado

COLORADO — Speed continues to be one of the deadliest factors on Colorado roads. State data shows speeding contributed to 200 traffic fatalities in 2024 alone. Over the past five years, more than 1,200 people have died in speeding-related crashes.

To combat the growing problem, the Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign in partnership with law enforcement, traffic safety advocates and crash survivors. The initiative uses yard signs, posters and infographics to highlight how speeding impacts safety.

Sheyna Marshall, joined the Fountain Police Department more than a decade ago. She lost her son, Christian, in 2006 when teenagers racing at nearly 90 miles per hour slammed into the vehicle her family was sitting in at a stoplight.

“Speed impacts everybody, every single day,” Marshall said. “Ten miles an hour can hurt people. Twenty-eight miles an hour over the speed limit can kill people.”

According to CDOT, El Paso County ranked second in the state last year for total traffic deaths and injuries. The county reported 78 fatalities and more than 450 serious injuries in 2024.

Research also shows how speed increases risks for pedestrians. A person hit by a car traveling 32 miles per hour has about a 25% chance of dying. At 50 miles per hour, the risk jumps to 75%.

CDOT Traffic Safety Communications Manager Sam Cole said too many families have been devastated by speeding drivers.

“In the end, driving fast just to shave off a few minutes in your commute is selfish,” Cole said. “Too many families in Colorado have been devastated by people who have no regard for their safety or others on the road.”

Cole advises drivers to avoid engaging with speeders and instead let them pass. If a driver is engaging in particularly dangerous behavior, pull over and call law enforcement.

CDOT says its ultimate goal is to set realistic speed limits that both protect drivers and keep their respect.

