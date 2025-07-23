CDOT launches "Buckle Up" campaign to encourage seatbelt safety on the road

COLORADO (KOAA) — Starting this week, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched its new "Buckle Up - Someone Needs You" seatbelt campaign to encourage safe driving habits.

CDOT says the campaign is to remind drivers about the people who depend on them to get home safely, including family, friends, peers, teammates, and pets.

Buckle Up launched at the same time as the July Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement period

To widen the reach of the campaign, CDOT has partnered with over 50 venues in Colorado to display posters.

You may see posters in recreation centers, churches, daycares, schools, sporting centers, libraries, and many other places.

“Choosing not to wear a seat belt can impact far more than you alone."



“When someone loses their life in a crash, everyone who knows them is affected. Please, buckle up for you and for all those around you.” CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk

From July 21 through August 1, CDOT, Colorado State Patrol, and 34 local law enforcement agencies across the state will be conducting the third statewide seatbelt enforcement period of the year.

During this time, police will increase patrols and focus on finding drivers who aren't wearing their seatbelts alongside the national Click It or Ticket effort.

CDOT says that 82 unbuckled drivers and passengers have been killed in traffic accidents this year alone. They say it's almost half of all passenger vehicle deaths in the state.

Colorado's seatbelt usage sits at 88.19%, which is 3.1% below the national usage. CDOT says that the rate is lowest among pickup truck and commercial vehicle drivers.

CDOT has provided a breakdown of the percentages below:

Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, wearing a seatbelt in a pickup truck can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 60%.

“Seat belts are one of the easiest and best ways to protect yourself in a vehicle."



“It takes three to four seconds to put on a seat belt. You are worth the time, and you are making the choice to protect your life.” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol

CDOT breaks down Colorado's seatbelt laws:

In Colorado, the law requires drivers and every front seat passenger to wear a seatbelt whenever the car is driving on the road.

Adults and passengers not wearing their seatbelts can receive a ticket if they're stopped for another traffic violation.

All drivers under 18, and all of their passengers, must wear seatbelts at all times. Any teen can be pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt or having passengers without seatbelts.

Children must always be wearing a seatbelt or properly restrained.

Fines for not wearing a seatbelt start at $65, and parents/caregivers with improperly restrained children can receive a minimum fine of $82. If a child is injured as a result of not being restrained properly, the fines will increase.

CDOT says that car accidents are the leading cause of death for children ages 1-13.

In 2024, 78% of car seat inspections showed that the seats weren't being used properly or were not installed properly.

To read more on car seats, visit CDOT's website.

