Care and Share Mobile Market to distribute free food on Tuesday, continuing the fight against food insecurity

COLORADO SPRINGS — For those struggling with food insecurity finding the next meal can be a tough and taxing issue to deal with.

Care and Share Foodbank of Southern Colorado continues to work on ending food insecurity in Southern Colorado. The Mobile Market program was an effort to be able to better serve communities and neighborhoods by bringing a grocery store on wheels to the area.

Later on Tuesday, the Care and Share Mobile Market will be offering free food in the Briargate area.

This afternoon from 4 to 5 o'clock. They will offer families fresh fruits, vegetables, and some pantry items.

You can pick them up in the east parking lot of Academy District 20's Education and Administration Center.

Care and Share does have plans in place in case weather is an issue.





