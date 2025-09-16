Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seeking Solutions

Actions

Cañon City Police Department is offering free bike licensing with help of a community donor

bike.png
KMGH
bike.png
Posted

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department is offering people free bike licensing in an effort to curb theft and get it back to you more easily if it is ever stolen.

With the help of a community donation from Aaron Malejko and 10-98 Real Estate, the department says that residents can now get their bikes registered at no extra cost.

During the department's regular lobby hours, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 AM - 4 PM, and Wednesday from 9 AM - 1 PM, you can go in exchange some information with officers and they will get your bike registered.

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

The Colorado Springs City Council has set its rate case hearing with Colorado Springs Utilities on October 14th, and solar customers with Colorado Springs Utilities may be looking at a more expensive bill in the coming months.

Colorado Springs Utilities case hearing set for October to determine solar rate hikes

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community