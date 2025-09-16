Cañon City Police Department is offering free bike licensing with help of a community donor

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department is offering people free bike licensing in an effort to curb theft and get it back to you more easily if it is ever stolen.

With the help of a community donation from Aaron Malejko and 10-98 Real Estate, the department says that residents can now get their bikes registered at no extra cost.

During the department's regular lobby hours, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9 AM - 4 PM, and Wednesday from 9 AM - 1 PM, you can go in exchange some information with officers and they will get your bike registered.

