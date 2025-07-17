Back-to-School Help Is Here for Southern Colorado Families

Back-to-school season is just around the corner—and for many families across Southern Colorado, that means a growing list of school supplies, expenses, and stress. But local nonprofits and school districts in Colorado Springs are stepping up in a big way to help ease the burden.
Free Supplies, Haircuts & More
Organizations like The Salvation Army are hosting back-to-school drives throughout July and August, offering free school supplies, backpacks, and even haircuts for students in need. These community-driven events are designed to give every student a confident and well-equipped start to the school year.
Backpack Bash Returns
The popular COSILoveYou Backpack Bash is back for another year! This massive community event has already served more than 55,000 students over the past five years, and it continues to grow. This year, the Bash kicks off this weekend at the Family Success Center on Verde Drive, with another event next weekend at Sand Creek High School.
“It’s a one-stop shop for all things back to school,” said Stu Davis, Executive Director at COSILoveYou. “Supportive services, backpacks, food—everything families need in one location.” Davis emphasized the impact these events have on families: “It helps parents save money that would otherwise go toward rent, mortgage, or utilities. Plus, the events are just fun—people feel a lot of dignity, connection, and support.”
Colorado Springs' District 11 is doing its part by providing every student with a basic supply starter kit, customized by grade level. These kits are aimed at helping families reduce out-of-pocket costs during a financially stressful time of year.
Health & Registration Help
El Paso County Public Health and Peak Vista are hosting resource fairs offering:
- Immunization clinics
- Health screenings
- Physicals
- School registration assistance
Find a Drive Near You
For a full list of back-to-school drive dates, donation drop-off locations, or to request assistance, visit the following helpful resources:
- 👉 Backpack Bash Website
- 👉 Peak Vista Back-to-School Services
- 👉 Christmas Unlimited: Supply Distribution Info
Together, our community is making sure every student starts the year strong—with the tools, confidence, and support they need.
