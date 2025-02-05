Avoid 'red flags' when filing taxes, according to the IRS- Plus, how to get free help with your taxes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tax season is already underway. We want to help make sure you’re prepared to file. I never enjoy putting my taxes together… I don’t know anyone who does really. Regardless of how you feel, we all have to get it done.

Volunteers are at the Library 21c in Chapel Hills to help you with your taxes. Best of all the service is free.

Here are the other dates and times the Pikes Peak Library District is hosting free tax help. (above) There are three locations- one here in Chapel Hills, another in Fountain, and a new location this year at the Sand Creek Library. That’s on the southeast side.

***It’s important to know that you have to reserve an appointment.There are no walk-ins available.***

Kim Melchor with PPLD says it’s a very popular service “These appointments fill up very quickly. Library 21 c is actually one of the most used tax prep services in the state of Colorado, so we’re really reaching a lot of people and helping them every year.”

Let me break down what you’ll need:



Have your social security number. Also your bank account and routing info. Grab your tax forms (like w-2) Any IRS letters, if you have them.

Then, you should be ready to file.

If you do not need the free help. Remember you can file your taxes on the IRS website. Or with online filing services like Turbotax and HR Block. You can even hire a tax professional. But if you do, the IRS says always to check the tax professional’s credentials. That way you don’t get scammed.

"Sometimes you may get a call from someone pretending to be the IRS. They may promise that they can help get you extra money on your return. These are red flags." says Jeanne Rohrer, with the IRS. She tells me that you can always log in to your online account to see if the IRS is trying to contact you.





Search for Kelsie Schelling continues in Colorado 12 years later Tuesday marks Missing Persons Day in Colorado, and Kelsie's mother Laura Saxton tells News5 she once again plans to be at the state capitol. Hundreds have been missing more than a year in Colorado including Kelsie Schelling