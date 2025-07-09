As Prime Day Deals Arrive, So Do Porch Pirates

As Amazon Prime Day deals flood doorsteps across the country, so do opportunities for thieves. Consumer advocates are warning that “porch pirates” are expected to strike hard this week, following delivery trucks and snatching packages within minutes of drop-off.

Kate Bohannon, a frequent Amazon customer, said her household has adopted strategies to avoid theft.

“We have a neighbor who is very friendly and so they pick up all of our deliveries while we are traveling,” Bohannon said. “Then we do not post… we do not post on any social media until we are back home.”

Security experts say planning ahead is the key to keeping your Prime Day purchases safe. Dr. Michael Skiba, a fraud expert, encourages a combination of simple tech and neighborhood vigilance.

“Doorbell cameras or even fake ones can act as a deterrent,” Skiba said.

“Believe it or not, a little $20 stick-up cam can help the situation. But more importantly, tracking notifications are super important.”

To reduce your risk of theft, Consumer Affairs recommends these tips:



Track your packages: Sign up for alerts from USPS, UPS or FedEx to know exactly when your delivery arrives. Pick a safer delivery spot: Use a secure locker, pickup location, or ask a neighbor to retrieve the package. Request a signature: Especially for high-value items. Install security cameras: Doorbell cams or full systems can deter thieves—or at least capture video evidence. Consider in-garage delivery: For smart garage users, Amazon’s “Key” program allows packages to be safely dropped inside.

If a package is stolen, experts say your first step is to double-check tracking. Some carriers mark deliveries as “complete” before the item has actually arrived. If it's still missing after some time, file a police report and then contact the retailer.

Amazon offers A-to-Z Guarantee refunds, though policies can vary across sellers and carriers. Some credit cards and renters insurance plans also include theft protection.

“A little extra effort can go a long way,” Skiba said. “Especially during high-volume times like Prime Day.”

