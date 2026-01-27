Arkansas Valley River conduit has enough funds to complete half of the project, lawmakers to seek more funding

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Following up for Southern Colorado, a virtual town hall was held by the Southern Colorado Water Conservancy District this weekend, hoping to clarify concerns over President Trump's Arkansas Valley Conduit veto.

The 130-mile water pipeline was set to deliver cleaner drinking water to towns along Highway 50 east of Pueblo.

The district says the veto has not affected funding for the project for now and that it's committed to moving forward with the project. More than $600 million in federal appropriations have been received towards construction.

The district estimates that current funding is sufficient to complete about half of the conduit. But lobbyists and state representatives say they are not giving up.

"We're working with the delegation. They are looking at every available opportunity to get this legislation through, either on its own, but more likely attached to something else," said the district lobbyist Christine Arbogast.

The vetoed bill sought to make the conduit more affordable by lowering the interest on repayment, extending the repayment period, and providing an opportunity to reduce payments due to economic hardship.

How We Got Here

The Arkansas Valley Conduit was authorized by Congress in 1962, but delays really boil down to an inability to repay construction costs.

Congress amended the original legislation back in 2009, featuring a 65% federal, 35% local cost-sharing plan.

The locally funded portion was set to be repaid by the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservatory District to the federal government over the course of 50 years

Construction kicked off in 2023.

News5 was at the groundbreaking in Pueblo, where that pipeline was meant to serve up to 40 communities and 50-thousand people.

But just under a month ago, President Trump vetoed HR 131, the finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act.

