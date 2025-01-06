Academy Blvd. lane reductions through July for water vault replacement with Colorado Springs Utilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Starting Monday, January 6th, 2025, Colorado Springs Utilities will begin replacing a water valve vault on Academy Blvd. and Meadowland Dr. They say that will help them detect leaks and improve reliability.

Both north and southbound Academy will have the left lanes closed. That will cause some backups in the area. We'll see an even bigger impact on traffic in a couple of weeks. On the 20th, North Academy will be down to just one lane. That will last through July.

Colorado Springs Utilities says they recognize the project will significantly impact motorists in the area. They say the project is crucial to provide reliable water service to customers.

"Some of this Infrastructure is put in the 60s. We’ve kind of been adding little things to this vault to just kinda keep it moving along, but there’s a lot of leaks in. It really needs to be replaced and so it’s time we have the adequate isolation in place and so now we can do it without any water outages" says Kyle Schelhaas - Project Manager at CSU.

You may have noticed work here over the last two years. Colorado Springs Utilities says because of that, they won't have to interrupt service for this project. I'm told the project should wrap up in July.

As a reminder, the businesses in the area will remain open. We'll keep an eye on this one for you and let you know how it goes.





