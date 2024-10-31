'43% increase in risk of pedestrian fatalities' Halloween night safety with Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — So many kids are excited to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. It's one of the greatest night of the year for them. But it's also one of the most dangerous. Halloween is the most deadly night for children getting hit by cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there's a 43% increase in the risk of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween.

The Colorado Springs Police Department wants to cut down that risk. So, they put out videos showing some simple solutions. Things like taking off masks before crossing the street.

Ira Cronin, the spokesman for CSPD says visibility is key on nights like tonight. "Make sure that the costume is brightly colored or if it is a dark costume make sure they don't ruin the costume, but put on that safety vest. Make sure they have flashlights if they're gonna be crossing streets."

One more thing I found out according to the NHTSA is that nearly half of all car crashes on Halloween are because of drunk drivers.

If you're headed out on the roads on Halloween night, or plan on trick or treating, be aware that most accidents on Halloween happen between 5 pm and 9 pm. That's because it's peak trick or treating time.





