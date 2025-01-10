115 From Brookside to Nelson-one of seven C.D.O.T. projects for 2025 in southern Colorado, with map

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to give you a heads-up about this year’s upcoming CDOT roadwork projects. Highway 115 which turns into Nevada, from Nelson through Brookside is one of the focuses. If that’s part of your commute, you’ve probably already noticed cars swerving around potholes. I know I have!

Take a look at this map. It shows all the planned 2025 CDOT roadwork in southern Colorado. There are three projects to our northwest, in the mountains. There are also three projects south of Pueblo.

I met Sam Cole with CDOT. He’s asking drivers to remember the new move-over law during these projects. He also says drivers can expect to be on camera in their construction zones. “People are being a little careless when they’re driving in construction zones and our guys are paying the ultimate price, getting killed or hit.”

One more thing, CDOT is just one agency doing roadwork here. Keep in mind that El Paso County and the city of Colorado Springs both have projects in the area as well. Many of these are happening right along this stretch of Nevada/115. So, the moral of the story, the Cheyenne Mountain neighborhood will see lots of cones in 2025.





