"Drivers here are crazy aggressive" Zipper merging conversation in 719 can't drive Facebook group heats up

We noticed on Facebook, that Zipper Merging is a hot topic with drivers. But we also noticed that many people are confused. So, we asked CDOT: According to them, here's what zipper merging is:

"When two lanes of slow traffic move toward a lane closure, drivers should share all the space up to the cones and then take turns getting into line. C-dot traffic experts say it's safer, easier, and more polite. You may think merging early is more polite, but it causes backups because cars aren't filling all the lanes available."

I wanted to see if drivers in our city actually use the zipper merge technique. I set up my camera on south Nevada near i25 and found out that not many people used CDOT's recommendation to zipper merge. I did notice a few zipper mergers though- Sometimes people took turns and let each other in. Other times, people weren't so nice and honked their horns.

I also talked with drivers on Facebook and it wasn't long at all before my inbox was flooded with replies.

Ken says "if you match the speed of the vehicles it works amazingly until you meet someone that doesn't want to let you merge." April says she does zipper merge and she gets honked at or flipped off. It doesn't keep her up at night though because she says she knows what she's supposed to do. Libby chimed in that she doesn't zipper merge and rarely sees anyone else zipper merge because she says "drivers here are crazy aggressive."

I also reached out to Colorado State Patrol. Troopers tell me that they're big advocates of zipper merging and that we should all take some time to be polite and give each other some grace, especially when we are driving.

You can visit CDOT's page on Zipper Merging for more information, or join the conversation on Facebook.





