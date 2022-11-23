Krispy Kreme’s New Christmas Flavors Include A Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnut

Krispy Kreme is adding some extra sweetness to the holidays with a new doughnut collection inspired by the recipe book of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection features two returning doughnuts and three new ones in festive flavors that include sugar cookie, gingerbread cookie crumb and red velvet cake.

Starting with the Sugar Cookie Doughnutâ, a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut is covered with sugar cookie icing and topped with a sugar cookie sprinkle blend, while the Red Velvet Cake Doughnutâ is a glazed red velvet cake doughnut topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbles.â

The new Gingerbread Cookie Crumb Doughnutâ is filled with gingerbread cream cheese, dipped in white icing, topped with gingerbread cookie crumbs and holiday sprinkle blend, then drizzled with gingerbread icing.â Returning doughnuts include Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles and Santa Belly, which is filled with Kreme, dipped in red icing and iced to look like Santa’s outfit, complete with an edible belt buckle.

To wash down the new treats, Krispy Kreme is also offering a new Sugar Cookie Latte and a Peppermint Mocha Latte, available hot, iced or frozen. The new holiday collection will be available at participating shops beginning Nov. 25 in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box or the doughnuts can be purchased individually.

Along with the new doughnut collection, Krispy Kreme is also offering a Cyber Monday deal. On Nov. 28 only, you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 with the online purchase of any other dozen doughnuts.

If you miss out on the Cyber Monday deal, you’ll want to mark your calendar for the doughnut shop’s “Day of the Dozens” celebration on Dec. 12. The doughnuts will be even cheaper that day, with a dozen Original Glazed priced at just $1 when you buy any dozen.

You’ll find other special treats at both Dunkin’ and Starbucks this holiday season, including peppermint mocha lattes and festive bakery items, like a new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl at Starbucks and Dunkin’s new Cookie Butter Donut, which made from a classic yeast shell and loaded with cookie buttercream filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and covered in a layer of cookie pieces.

Just another few reasons to love the holidays!

