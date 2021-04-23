Scripps Spelling Bee adding lightning round

Do you ever watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee and think maybe you should have paid more attention in English class?

Well, you can expect more of that feeling with the event making a major change.

It will now test competitors on their vocab skills and there will be a lightning speed round if there's a tie at the end.

Spellers will get 90 seconds to knock out as many words as they can correctly.

The change would prevent ties like we've seen in recent years.

We do want to note Newsy is a part of the E.W. Scripps Company, which runs the Scripps National Spelling Bee on a not-for-profit basis.

This story was originally published by Simon Kaufman at Newsy.

