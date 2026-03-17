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NASA confirms meteor caused loud boom to echo across Ohio, Pennsylvania

The National Weather Service says satellite images indicated a meteor flew over the skies of Northeast Ohio.
A News 5 viewer sent us this photo of the meteor that caused a loud boom heard across Northeast Ohio.
Meteor caught on camera
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Posted

Multiple people from across Northeast Ohio reported hearing a loud boom early Tuesday morning.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed a meteor was spotted near Medina, Ohio, a city about 25 miles south of downtown Cleveland. According to the National Weather Service, the loud boom was caused by the meteor.

The National Weather Service was told that early information is "suggesting that the boom was the result of a meteor" based on satellite imagery and lightning mapping technology.

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Reports of the boom were heard from as far west as Norwalk and as far east as Pennsylvania.

The reports began at 8:56 a.m.

This article was originally produced by Courtney Shaw for the Scripps News Group station in Cleveland.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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