YouTube launches Recap, an annual review of your watch habits

YouTube is launching an annual recap feature that will show you trends in what and how long you watched in 2025.

A Tuesday blog post announced YouTube Recap, which will be launched first for North American and later this week in multiple languages for users worldwide.

It will analyze users' watch history to show their favorite content and creators. Users who listened to music through YouTube Music will also get a separate recap reviewing their activity and listening habits.

"You’ll get a set of up to 12 different cards that spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch!" YouTube writes.

The review will sort users by a set of predefined "personalities" that are based on the types of videos they watched, such as DIY content or newly released videos.

Recap will show up on a user's homepage and in the "You" section. Users need to be logged in to access the feature.

Recap can be found right on the homepage, or under the “You” tab, accessible on mobile devices and desktop.

RELATED STORY | Disney and YouTube reach a deal to bring content back to YouTube TV

YouTube joins platforms like Spotify and Apple Music in offering an annual review of user activity. For years, Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay have collected year-end reports into popular social media events.