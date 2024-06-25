Not your average Gemini: Google launches AI features for Gmail and other products

Google has started rolling out artificial intelligence features to Gmail and other Workspace platforms.

Gemini AI, a generative chatbot, will be visible in the side panel of the email platform, the tech giant announced on its blog Monday.

The company says Gemini can summarize an email thread, suggest responses or help draft an email. You can also ask it questions to help find specific information from your inbox or files in your Google Drive.

Google An example of how Google Gemini appears in Gmail.

Gemini AI was launched on the web and mobile version of the platform on Monday, but it could take up to 15 days for users to see it in the app version. The mobile version will only include Gemini's summarization capability at first.

The AI feature can also be seen in Google’s other Workspace platforms like Google Drive, Docs, Slides and Sheets.

Last month, Google rolled out AI response capability to its search engine, promising to quicken information gathering while potentially disrupting revenue from internet traffic.

The company has amped up its AI product development in recent years, even looking into a tool that can potentially diagnose a person’s cough.

