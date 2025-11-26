Horse owners urged to take precautions after equine herpes outbreak across southern states

Officials are warning horse owners about an ongoing outbreak of equine herpesvirus after horses across multiple southern states have tested positive following two rodeo events earlier this month.

According to the Equine Disease Communication Center, the outbreak originated at the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals in Waco, Texas on Nov. 5 through Nov. 9, and a barrel racing event that took place in Guthrie, Oklahoma, last week.

Officials said horse owners at either event should consult with their veterinarian, as well as isolate and quarantine the horses for at least 14 days.

Over a dozen cases have been confirmed in horses across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona, South Dakota, Washington and Colorado.

A handful of those cases have developed into equine herpes myeloencephalopathy (EHM), which is a severe neurological form of equine herpesvirus type-1 (EHV-1).

EHV-1 is spread directly through nose-to-nose contact, and infected animals can release particles when they cough or sneeze. Indirect transmission is also possible through shared water or feed buckets, tack, and travel in the same trailer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Horse owners should increase biosecurity measures, including disinfecting things like tools and buckets, and monitor horses for symptoms, including fever, nasal discharge and cough, stumbling, hind end weakness or any neurological issues.

Veterinary experts said if you notice any symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

There is no risk to humans from EVH-1 or EHM.

The USDA said EHV, also known as equine rhinopneumonitis, is a family of highly contagious viruses found in horses worldwide. Of the nine known herpesviruses, EHV-1, EHV-3, and EHV-4 pose the highest disease risk to U.S. horses.