These Scalloped Potatoes Make A Memorable Side Dish

We’re just going to come right out and say it. Side dishes are often the best thing on the table during a big holiday meal. They may carry the label of supporting players, but when made with love, side dishes can steal the spotlight from the main dish.

A popular accompaniment to a nice meal is scalloped potatoes. Everything about this dish screams comfort food, and what is better than that, especially during the chilly holiday season?

Scalloped potatoes combine thin layers of potato in a rich, creamy and cheesy sauce. They’re completely worthy of a special occasion.

However, when looking for scalloped potato recipes, you want to make sure to find one that adds a little extra flavor to take it to the next level. This dish can turn out bland without the right mixture of cheese, herbs and spices. That’s why we love this Scalloped Potatoes with Carmelized Onions recipe shared by Food52.com.

Katheryn’s Kitchen’s scalloped potato recipe earned her the runner-up spot for Food52’s Your Best Recipe With Potatoes contest in 2013. One look at the ingredients shows why it’s a winner. Your shopping list to put this casserole together won’t be long, and the ingredients are all easy to find. In addition to some kitchen staples, you’ll need large Yukon gold potatoes, a large yellow or Spanish onion, crushed garlic, thyme sprigs, whipping cream and shredded gruyère cheese.

Putting together this recipe does take a little time — it requires prepping the potatoes and the sauce separately then baking for up to 2 hours. So it’s not something you can throw together at the last moment. However, whatever time you invest in the proper preparation for these scalloped potatoes will pay off when it comes to sitting down and enjoying a heaping helping later.

You can get step-by-step instructions for making this dish in the recipe post on Food52’s website.

Here’s a good tip from the recipe author that’ll ease your hectic holiday meal-cooking schedule: you can make this scalloped potato casserole up to two days ahead. Once you make it and bake it, allow it to cool and refrigerate. Then, when you’re ready to serve, simply reheat it for 30 minutes in the oven.

