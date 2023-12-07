'Sanford and Son' actor Demond Wilson looks at Norman Lear's life

After TV producer Normal Lear's death at 101, the actors and the entertainment industry professionals he worked with during his long career in Hollywood are looking back at his influence on culture and entertainment in that period.

Lear is best known for transformative television projects including "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Sanford and Son" and "Good Times."

Actor Demond Wilson, who starred alongside comedian Redd Foxx in the iconic American show "Sanford & Son" looks back on his time working with Lear and the change the show made to American culture.

SEE MORE: TV producer, political activist Norman Lear dies at age 101

Wilson spoke to Scripps News in 2022 when "Sanford and Son" celebrated its 50th anniversary. The iconic American television show debuted on NBC.

Wilson said the characters seen on shows during that era were what Americans were talking about at home, but hadn't seen on television yet. He said shows during Lear's time were airing a glimpse into that reality.

Wilson said of Lear, "His legacy will live on."

It was a historic time in television that highlighted a pivotal point in America's story.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com