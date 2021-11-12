Sam’s Club Is Selling A Giant Cheesecake With A Mountain Of Brownies On Top

When it comes to cheesecake toppings, choices vary from cherries to chocolate sauce and even wintery peppermint. This holiday season, however, Sam’s Club is stepping it up several notches and combining two desserts for a cheesecake unlike anything you’ve seen before. The new Member’s Mark brownie-topped cheesecake is, to put it simply, cheesecake topped with brownies!

The show-stopping 5-pound, 6-ounce cheesecake is stacked with 4 inches of chocolatey brownies, pecans and chocolate and caramel drizzle. It serves 12-16 and costs just $16.98, so you’re looking at around $1-$1.40 per slice, which makes this perfect for a party or potluck, or just keeping on hand in the fridge during the holidays.

Of course, this is going to be sweeter and more filling than a cheesecake without toppings, or just topped with fruit, which means you can serve smaller slices and therefore get more servings than usual.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can of course make your own brownie-covered cheesecake by adding brownies to the top of your favorite store-bought cheesecake or from-scratch recipe.

Or, you can try your hand at this recipe for red velvet cheesecake swirl brownies, or these chocolate cherry cheesecake brownies that take only 15 minutes of prep time.

There are a variety of cheesecake-inspired recipes that are surprisingly easy to make, like peanut butter cheesecake truffles, cheesecake-stuffed strawberries, peanut butter and jelly cheesecake bars or red velvet cheesecake bites.

If you have time or do want to make your own full cheesecake, check out these recipes for salted caramel chocolate chip cheesecake or this no-bake mint chocolate chip cheesecake.

If you’re looking for something even simpler to serve for the holidays or any time of the year, this brownie batter dip only calls for a few ingredients like cream cheese, butter, whipped topping, a box of brownie mix, milk and toppings.

You can also add other toppings, just as you would to normal brownies, like mini chocolate chips, M&M’s, crushed Oreo cookies, Reese’s Pieces or anything else you’d like.

