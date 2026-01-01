Sadam Masereka

Masereka comes to the Switchbacks after he was drafted in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft by Sporting Kansas SC, being picked in the 2nd round, 34th overall.

Masereka enters the professional ranks following a standout senior season at Maryland, earning 2025 United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. A dynamic attacking presence, he produced key performances against nationally ranked opponents and in the NCAA Tournament, finishing his two seasons with the Terrapins with 39 appearances, 13 goals, and seven assists.

Before Maryland, Masereka excelled at Lindsey Wilson College, where he logged 3,025 minutes, scored 22 goals, and added seven assists, while helping lead the program to Mid-South Conference titles and earning First Team All-American recognition.

Internationally, Masereka has represented Uganda at the U-20 and U-23 national team levels.

