Russel Haythorn

Russell Haythorn spearheads Denver7’s 360 coverage, a commitment to showcasing multiple perspectives on issue-oriented stories that matter to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region.

Russell is an award-winning journalist, most recently honored with a 2022 Emmy award for his live coverage of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. Russell and photographer, Drew Smith, were first on the scene, reporting on the catastrophic fire in real time, providing viewers vital information as they began to evacuate.

Russell is a Colorado native and a graduate of Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Prior to joining Denver7, Russell worked as a reporter/anchor for stations in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Lubbock, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

Russell grew up on a farm in northern Colorado. He still enjoys spending his free time helping his brother on the family farm and playing in the dirt. Russell and his family live in Denver.

"I love reporting on issues that matter to Coloradans. If you ever have a story idea, please contact me," he said. "I'm always interested in your ideas."

Contact Russell via email at russell.haythorn@denver7.com