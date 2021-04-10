Why you should consider going to an expert this tax season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tax season seems even more complicated this year, and most experts are now suggesting tax filers use a professional service, if possible, due to all the tax law changes during COVID-19.

Tax experts suggest getting a professional if you have a complicated tax situation with dependents, investments, significant assets, charitable contributions, or you own a business. It's also a good idea if you're planning to itemize your deductions, or if you've had a major life change in the last year.

"2020 is probably a year that even if your year was pretty simple, you probably ought to get a tax pro, to help just from all the tax law changes, and other life changes you might have experienced," explained Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson and Hewitt Tax Service. "It might result in a benefit or a credit or just simply a bigger refund," he explained.

Having someone else file your taxes can get pricey. The IRS has a program called Free File, and many people don't know about it. The agency says 100 million Americans — or 70 percent of taxpayers qualify for the IRS free file program, but only about 3 million people use it.