Wedding venues stay busy after 2020's postponements now say "I do"

COLORADO SPRINGS — This time last year, many couples were forced to put their wedding day plans on hold.

Whether their day was canceled, postponed, or had limited guests, couples had to rearrange something to make it work.

"We just thought it was the right choice to wait so we could have the event we wanted. We have been together for four years. If we are going to do the wedding we might as well do it as we pictured," said Dylan Craddock, future bride.

As for the venues, there wasn't much they could do other than to support their clients.

"It was an emotional roller coaster that I don't think I would have ever been prepared for. It was devastating to do those phone calls to the brides and say I am so sorry," said Sarah Gregor, event coordinator at Almagre.

Fast forward a year, with a full roll out of the vaccine, and a declining positivity rate, many couples are now ready to say, "I do."

"We have brides contacting us all the time now," said Gregor.

While it's been an up and down year for the venue industry, Gregor says their calendar is beginning to fill up.

"They (clients) are jumping in for May, June, just as soon as possible so they can get a date."

In addition, Gregor says in the month of July they are completely booked out!

A rewarding experience Gregor says it's been.

"Getting to watch them come through the process on the other end is pretty fulfilling."

