District 49 considers adding Digital Media and Automotive pathways at Falcon High School

EL PASO COUNTY — During a special board meeting on Wednesday night, District 49 will discuss a proposal to add Digital Media and Communications and Automotive Services classes on campus for Falcon High School students.

Some coursework in Digital Media and Communications is already available to Falcon Middle School students, but there is no pathway to continue earning credits on the subjects upon advancing to high school. Students who take part in the current automotive program take part in coursework at Peyton High School or Pikes Peak State College. See below for a breakdown of coursework offered in both pathways.

Additionally, there is a proposal to resume offering an Advanced 3D Art Course to allow students the opportunity to fine-tune their skills before moving into Advanced Placement courses. Right now, the campus only offers an Intermediate 3D Art curriculum covering 2 semesters of coursework.

You can attend this board meeting in person or online. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. inside Peakview Hall at the Creekside Success Center on Pony Tracks Dr. The district provides a live stream of events on YouTube.

Digital Media and Communications

The courses under consideration cover reporting, television production, broadcast production, graphic design, audio production, online media, filmmaking, Adobe Suite, work-based learning, and a capstone project.

A presentation on the subject states there are 294 people filling these roles in local media with an average salary of $50,000 per year.

Falcon High School currently offers a one-semester Journalism class on-campus and partners with Pikes Peak State College for a Multimedia Graphic Design and a Radio and Television program.

Principal Dr. Daryl Bonds' proposal states, "Within this context, students will be expected to develop an understanding of the various and multifaceted career opportunities in this cluster and the knowledge, skills, and educational requirements for those opportunities."

Read the full Digital Media and Communications presentation for the board.

Here's a breakdown of what could be offered as part of the curriculum.

Level 1 Courses



Foundations of Design, Multimedia Arts, & Digital Communications (A/B)

Digital Media (A/B)

Level 2 Courses



Audio/Video Production I (A/B)

Digital Audio Technology I (A/B)

Graphic Design & Illustration I (A/B)

Reporting (A/B)

Print Media I (A/B)

Online Media I (A/B)

Television Production (A/B)

Broadcast Production (A/B)

Level 3 Course



Audio/Video Production II (A/B)

Digital Audio Technology II (A/B)

Graphic Design & Illustration II (A/B)

Filmmaking (A/B)

Editing (A/B)

Print Media II (A/B)

Online Media II (A/B)

Adobe Photoshop (A/B)

Adobe InDesign (A/B)

Any Concurrent Enrollment Courses related to Digital Media & Communications

Level 4 Course



Work-Based Learning: Digital Media & Communications (A/B)

Capstone: Digital Media & Communications (A/B)

Any Concurrent Enrollment Courses related to Digital Media & Communications

WBL Apprenticeship

Automotive Services

According to Principal Bonds, "The K-Wing of Falcon High School was designed and built with an Auto Program in mind", and creating a program on-site would take advantage of interest in remaining on campus for classes. He's also informing the board, "Local auto companies are extremely excited about the prospect of having a program at Falcon High School and have been willing to donate their time to assist with planning."

Read the full Automotive Services presentation for the board.

Here's a breakdown of what could be offered as part of the curriculum.



Introduction to Automotive Service (A/B)

Maintenance and Light Repair I (A/B)

Maintenance and Light Repair II (A/B)

Maintenance and Light Repair III (A/B)

AST Comprehensive /CE (1/2)

Capstone: Transportation Pathway

WBL Apprenticeship

WBL: Transportation Pathway

