Restaurants prepare for Mother's Day crowd

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mother's Day is one of the busiest holidays for restaurants.

Alike most restaurants on Mother's Day last year, Paravicini's Italian Bistro had to come up with new ways to feed their customers when indoor dining was unavailable.

"It was different in the fact that you would just see people in their cars and couldn't have a conversation with them," said Albert Dominguez, manager at Paravicini's Italian Bistro.

However, Mother's Day this year will be a bit different!

"You can have a conversation with them and make them happy and see the smiles on their faces!" said Dominguez.

Dominguez says the restaurant has close to a couple hundred people planning on dining at the Bistro on Sunday.

"It is great having people in the dining room, and see them responding to one another, and being happy!" said Dominguez.

More people means more precautions, says Dominguez.

"You know, our staff is still wearing the masks, we do all the sanitizing and everything."

