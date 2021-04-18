Restaurants in El Paso County operating at full capacity

EL PASO COUNTY — As we continue to work to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, restaurants are now able to begin serving again at full capacity.

"Looking out to the dining room I am just like, oh my god we are back to this," said Jason Janson, bar manager at Atomic Cowboy.

Months of capacity limitations and restrictions, now over.

"The needle that has gone away is the needle that is going in the right direction," said Janson.

These changes were announced last Tuesday when Governor Polis turned COVID-19 restrictions over to local governments.

"People have been excited. We have seen people come from all over the place. Today, I have seen people from Denver because they are so excited to get out!" said Bruce Harris, Front Range BBQ GM.

The changes have restaurants rethinking their systems, and figuring out the perimeters when going back to normal might take some time!

"We are used to it being slow but now we are actually realizing we need an extra server, host, food runner," said Harris.

Just because the restrictions have been lifted, restaurants still stress the importance of health and safety for both employees and customers.

"Sanitizing procedures, masks, and checking in when we walk in the door to make sure there are no COVID symptoms," said Janson.

