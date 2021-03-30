Menu

Watch

The Rebound Colorado

Actions

Red Rocks Amphitheater approved to reopen for live music events

items.[0].image.alt
GFederico17
&quot;Walk Off the Earth&quot; Red Rocks 2019
"Walk Off the Earth" Red Rocks 2019
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 14:45:28-04

Red Rocks Amphitheater will reopen to hold live concerts in front of up to 2,500 people this spring and summer.

The amphitheatre, which is owned and operated by the City and County of Denver, will open with state approval for up to 2,500 guests, it announced Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Red Rocks Amphitheater said more details are coming soon.

"We’re so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer," the tweet reads.

Click here for 2021 events that are already scheduled. Click here to learn more about the safety measures at the amphitheater amid COVID-19.

The amphitheatre is open to the public from one hour before sunrise until one hour after sunset any day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources and Information
File an unemployment claim Find your district's most recent COVID-19 plans Colorado COVID-19 info COVID-19 symptom checker Resources for healthcare providers Read public health & executive orders El Paso County Public Health - COVID-19 Pueblo County Public Health - COVID-19 Colorado Springs Mental Health Services Pueblo Mental Health Services Find Community Resources, Dial 211