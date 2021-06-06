Watch

Pueblo Riverwalk event remembers the lives lost from COVID-19

Hundreds gathered along the Pueblo Riverwalk on Saturday for the "Light the Water" event in honor of those taken by the virus.
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jun 05, 2021
PUEBLO — Hundreds gathered along the Pueblo Riverwalk on Saturday for the "Light the Water" event in honor of those taken by the virus.

Dena Rodriguez lost her 32-year-old cousin, Jasmine, to COVID-19 in January.

Rodriguez says the last few months have been a challenging time.

The pandemic did not allow the family to honor and remember Jasmine traditionally, with an in-person funeral and viewing.

They were forced to do it through Zoom.

"It was just heartbreaking, to have to view her body on a Zoom meeting was just not something any family could get used to," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says Saturday's Light the Water event was a start to the healing process for her and Jasmine's 12-year-old daughter she leaves behind.

More than 250 community members gathered together for the event.

Lanterns were placed in the river, honoring someone's mother, father, aunt, or uncle; anyone's life that taken too soon from COVID-19.

