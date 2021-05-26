Pikes Peak United Way assisting renters and landlords, find out if you are eligible

COLORADO SPRINGS — The pandemic has created many financial hardships.

"I never thought I would be like this," said Tanisha Pierce, Colorado Springs local.

Tanisha Pierce is a mother of five. Her husband lost his job during COVID-19, which made paying rent difficult.

Pierce's landlord turned her to the Pikes Peak United Way.

After the city of Colorado Springs received $25 million dollars in Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program funds, the Pikes Peak United Way began assisting people like Pierce and her family.

"Just knowing that there is help out there. It's a weight lifted off knowing my family and kids will have a place to stay," said Pierce.

Both renters and landlords, on behalf of their tenant, are eligible to apply.

"People are saying, I have never had to do this before, I have never been in this circumstance, I didn't know where to turn," said Elizabeth Quevedo, Pikes Peak United Way Director of Community Impact.

Applicants can apply for up to six months in back rent, three months of current rent, then three month blocks up to 15 months.

The assistance has renters like Pierce feeling hopeful for what is ahead.

"Okay, I can breathe. I can think of the next steps, spend more time applying for jobs," said Pierce.

Pikes Peak United Way plans to continue their assistance until there is no longer a need.

If you are interested in applying click here.

