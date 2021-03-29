Peak Vista administers almost 200 vaccines to the homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS — On March 10th and 11th, Peak Vista Community Health Center administered almost 200 COVID-19 vaccinations to guests at the Springs Rescue Mission.

Out of the three vaccinations, folks were given the Johnson and Johnson shot so they didn't have to come back for a second time.

"How thankful they were that it would happen here. Somewhere that they would feel safe and welcome," said Terry Anderson, chief operating officer at the Springs Rescue Mission.

"It's a sigh of relief and it is gratifying that they were treated like everyone else," said Anderson.

Peak Vista's VP of medical services, Dr. Joel Tanaka, says they were humbled and blessed to be a part of this effort as every vaccine improves not just the individuals health, but the health of the community.

"They (Peak Vista) have been working with us for a long time with health on campus. They reached out and said we want to do a vaccination clinic," said Anderson.

Anderson says it didn't take long for people to sign up, including Douglas Ford!

"I don't have to worry about someone coughing or sneezing on me," said Ford, guest at Springs Rescue Mission.

"We just put the word out and people came in droves," said Anderson.

Ford says he's especially happy as he can now feel comfortable traveling on public transportation.

Fortunately, this wasn't the only vaccination clinic for the homeless that Peak Vista plans on doing.

According to Anderson, there could be a second clinic in the next couple of weeks.

