Old ice cream parlor in Pueblo gets new lease on life

PUEBLO — A newly opened ice cream parlor operating on the East side of Pueblo is actually no-so-new after all.

Nick's Dairy Creme began operating back in the 1960s, but closed after the summer season in 2019. Once the pandemic hit, the business chose to close their doors for good instead of reopening in 2020.

However, the locally-owned Solar Roast Coffee Company decided to purchase the building and keep the tradition of Nick's alive.

"We have people come and they're like 'Yeah, I used to come here when I was eight years old!' and now they're like 65! So that's like a big memory, ya know, to keep in the community," said Assistant Manager at the ice cream shop Piper Murphy.

Murphy says ever since opening day, the shop has been so busy that it can be hard for the staff to keep up.

“I think it’s important that, especially for the East Side, that there’s somewhere kids can go, families can celebrate!”

Customers in the neighborhood agree that “Instead of seeing it either torn down or turned into something else, it’s nice to keep it sticking around a little while longer!”

Johnny Metoyer used to come to the old Nick's Dairy Creme. Now, he brings his son to the new one when they spend time at the skatepark next door.

“Instead of going to Dairy Queen, I’d like to, ya know get something local, support local!“

Nick's says they are currently looking to higher more staff. If you are interested in applying, you can contact them here.