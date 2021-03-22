Local teen creates "Silver Lining Project" to inspire, connect artists during COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local teen is helping artists from across the world find a "silver lining" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Megan Burns, Pine Creek High School Senior, and Girl Scout, art has always been an important part of her life.

"Art has always been a silver lining that I have had in my life. So in times, I was feeling more down or angry, I could turn to art as a way to express that. It became a silver lining for me," said Burns.

So when it was time to come up with an idea for her Gold Award Project for Girl Scouts Colorado, she decided on a mural in a public library. But once the pandemic hit in March, she had to change course.

"I ran across these Instagram accounts that were documenting things happening in Europe during COVID. I believe the first one I found was the COVID project so that was a photography account documenting things, especially in Italy. I found it fascinating because it was giving a very personal perspective on what was happening in those countries," said Burns.

That's when she created the Silver Lining Project as a way for artists to express themselves during the pandemic and support one another.

"I have three different themes. Made during the pandemic, inspired by the pandemic, and the third one follows the theme of the silver lining. I wanted to tie it all together in some way," said Burns.

All artwork submitted to the project is uploaded onto the Silver Lining Project website. She says artists from all over the world have submitted artwork.

"I have gotten welding submissions from a troop in Arizona, I got a digital art piece from a woman in California which is one of my favorites, a welded glass piece from Arizona, I got a painted CD," said Burns.

She's also submitted her own art to the project, "Heroes of our Time."

"I was inspired by Chinese nurses back when the pandemic began. I remember seeing pictures of them with bruised and indented faces after long 12-17 hour shifts saving people’s lives. I was inspired by their commitment to helping others and wanted to commemorate their efforts," said Burns.

She's still accepting submissions for the project and welcomes all types of art.

"I want to see more of what the world and the nation has to offer in terms of artistic expression because I feel like there is so much more that could be displayed," said Burns.

To help maintain and sustain her project, Burns is selling "Stay Safe" stickers for $2. Those interested in submitting artwork or buying a sticker can visit "The Silver Lining Project" website.

