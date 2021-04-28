Local reactions to CDC's update on outdoor mask wearing

COLORADO SPRINGS — For months, both federal and state officials have been asking people to wear masks, not just inside businesses, but also while out enjoying Colorado's parks and open spaces.

However, on Tuesday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people can hit those trails and leave the masks in the car.

"There is a pretty significant portion of the population that has been vaccinated at this point, so it seems pretty good timing," said Ryan Johnson, community member.

During Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, the CDC advised masks to still be worn during crowded events like a concert or game where close contact is inevitable, or indoors.

"Until more people are vaccinated, and while we still have more than 50,000 cases a day, mask use indoors will provide extra protection," said Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.

The update also includes an ease on mask wearing for people who are not vaccinated.

The CDC says the masks are not necessary while biking, walking, and running if you are alone or with people in your family.

The update has locals in Colorado Springs feeling hopeful for what's ahead.

"It will be a good thing for having less restrictions in regards to doing events in the city and hopefully seeing a more active summer as opposed to last summer," said Austin Kent, community member.

If you have an idea for a future Rebound Colorado story email rebound@koaa.com.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter