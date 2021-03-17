Local leaders meet for COVID-19 'One Year Later' discussion

EL PASO COUNTY — Local leaders in the Pikes Peak region met on Tuesday afternoon to look back on the last 12 months.

This time last year, a worldwide pandemic struck in El Paso County, and not one person knew how long it would last.

"You're not going to flip on a switch, you know, in two weeks, and the pandemic is going to be over, said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Health.

However, in the last 12 months, a lot had to happen so we could get to where we are today.

"Our community is doing better than so many other communities nationwide because we have found that synchronous and a way to communicate and talk," said Aitka Marcoulier, Pikes Peak Small Business Development.

Together, public health, small business development, and economic forums led to the counties current condition.

"You know a lot of people just go home at the end of the day and work is done for them. These businesses and these organizations went home at the end of the day, got food on the table, and then went back to work until you know one or two in the morning, and then were up again a few hours later," said Hillery Reed, executive director for Leadership Pikes Peak.

While it's been a year full of questions, doubts, and uncertainty...

"In some ways the pandemic is an opportunity to really, you know, say what do we do now, as a community?" said Dr. Tatiana Bailey, UCCS Economic Forum.

