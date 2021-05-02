Local entertainment venues prepare for a busy summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — The COVID-19 pandemic hit the live events industry hard.

Concerts, plays, and recitals were all canceled, as capacity restrictions prohibited indoor gatherings.

One year later, local venues are once again welcoming patrons back inside.

For more than a decade, the Hooton's have brought music, laughter, and singing to Colorado Springs at Stargazers Theatre.

However, this time last year, their livelihood was taken right from them.

"This is a big part of our life. It either puts food on our table, or not," said John Hooton, owner of Stargazers Theatre.

The couple was forced to cancel more than 100 shows, and have that microphone turned off.

"People come to Stargazers for music, we can't do drive up music," said John Hooton.

Now one year later, and the team is ready to invite folks back in.

"People are ready to celebrate, ready to go out, and lighten up a bit, laugh, sing," said Cindy Hooton.

Cindy Hooton says the theatre is booked for 2021, and beginning to fill-up for 2022.

"It's an amazing feeling, being out on the stage, looking out and seeing people in the seats, hearing them clapping, yelling," said Cindy Hooton.

